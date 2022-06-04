Smriti Zubin Irani to Chair Sub-Zonal Meeting in Raipur June 4

Representatives from States of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha will Participate

New Delhi (The Hawk): In the 75th year of Independence, the country is setting for itself the goals for the next 25 years. While looking forward towards a bright future with full commitment and enthusiasm, it is also time to reflect on the achievements, celebrate them and move ahead to perform better. Towards this objective, Ministry of Women and Child Development is holding a series of Zonal and Sub-Zonal Meetings across the country starting from 4th June 2022. The meetings will be flagged off with the First Sub-Zonal Meeting to be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh tomorrow i.e.,04.06.2022, which will include participation from the States of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha.

The meeting will be chaired by the Minister, WCD, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani. MoS, WCD, Sh Munjpara Mahendrabhai will also grace the occasion. The meeting will be attended by the Members of Parliament and Ministers of Social Welfare / Women and Child Departments of the participating States. Members of State Legislative Assembly from the district of Raipur will also participate in the meeting. Principal Secretaries/ Secretaries in-charge of WCD/SW and other senior officers from States will also attend the meeting. It will also be attended by the heads of Zila Parishad/Panchayat, NCW, SCWs, NCPCR, SCPCRs, and international agencies like the World Bank, UNICEF, UN Women and civil society organizations.

With renewed commitment to empower women and children of India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched three new Missions - Mission Saksham Anganwadi &Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya. Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 aims to ensure nutritional sufficiency of women and children, Mission Shakti aims to provide comprehensive solutions for women safety, rehabilitation and empowerment and Mission Vatsalya seeks to ensure comprehensive child welfare and development including child protection.

The agenda of the meeting will be to not only celebrate the milestones achieved but also to reflect on the inspiration that can be drawn for continued endeavour and commitment by the Ministry of Women and Child Development to bring women and children to the centre-stage of the discourse of development and empowerment.



