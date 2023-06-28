Smriti Questions Rahul's Meeting In US With Member Of Body Owned By George Soros

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday raised questions about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged meeting in the USA with Sunita Vishwanath, who is a member of an organisation owned by George Soros, allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

Irani asked why is Rahul Gandhi "hobnobbing" with those who are funded by George Soros as it is known to everyone what Soros intends to do. While levelling the allegation, Irani also produced a photograph before the media in which Rahul Gandhi can be seen sitting with Vishwanath.

Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi went on a 10-day visit to USA from May 31 and participated in programs in three cities, San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York.

Regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Irani slammed Congress for the presence of Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros in the Yatra who was seen accompanying Rahul Gandhi.

"Even in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros was found accompanying Rahul Gandhi. What is extremely distressing is the link with the Islamic Circle of North America. Those in the public domain who will research how the registration process for NRI interaction with Rahul Gandhi in New York ensued will find contact of a man named Tazeem Ansari. He has an organisational link with Jamaat-e-Islami...."

Irrespective of all this till now Congress party has not denied the meeting between Gandhi and Sunita Vishwanath, said the union minister.—ANI