Smriti Mandhana is ICC Women's Player for June

Mandhana's remarkable performance in both ODIs and a Test match against South Africa solidified her position as one of the world's best top-order players.

New Delhi: Star India batter Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday won the ICC Women's Player of the Month for June ahead of England's Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka's Vishmi Gunaratne.

"After a stellar run across three ODIs and a Test match on home soil, one of India's best has claimed ICC Women's Player of the Month honours," ICC stated.

Mandhana won the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for June, claiming first such in her international career.

Regarded as one of the best top-order players in the world, Mandhana cemented her reputation with an exceptional run across India's clean sweep ODI series win over South Africa in Bengaluru, before a stellar Test match in Chennai against the same opponent.

After winning the award, Mandhana said that she was happy to contribute to winning matches for India in the ODI and Test series.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/jasprit-bumrah-beats-rohit-sharma-to-claim-icc-men's-player-of-the-month-for-june

"I'm glad to be named ICC Women's Player of the Month for the month of June. I'm really happy with the way the team has performed and I'm happy to contribute for us, winning the ODI and the Test series. Hopefully we can continue our form, and I can even further contribute to win matches for India," Mandhana said, according to ICC.

The left-hander made centuries in the first two ODIs, compiling 113 and 136, before another score of 90 in match three. After her efforts against the white ball, Mandhana turned her attention to the red-ball game, setting up India's Test victory over the Proteas alongside fellow opener Shafali Verma.

The pair put on 292 for the first wicket in India's innings, with Mandhana finishing with 149 from just 161 deliveries as the hosts piled on 603/6 and declared their first innings. Despite some Proteas resistance, the hosts went on to claim the Test match during the third session of day four, winning by 10 wickets.

—ANI