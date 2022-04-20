Smriti Listens To People's Problems At 'Chaupal' In Amethi

Amethi: Union Women and Child Development, and Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday visited her parliamentary constituency Amethi, where she heard people''s problems by organising a ''chaupal'' under ''Didi Aapke Dwar'' (Sister at your doorstep) programme.

Irani organised this ''chaupal'' at a school in Chhatoh Kanta area under Salon Assembly constituency. She also planted saplings in the school. After listening to the people''s problems she immediately directed the concerned officials to resolve their issues.

Thereafter, Irani reached Jagdishpur Assembly constituency''s Kathaura village. Here she did bhoomi pujan at the girls'' college.

Addressing the gathering here she said: "You have not elected a parliamentarian on May 23 but it is your sister. I am carrying forward this relationship."

"It''s not been two months since I became an MP and projects costing Rs 50 crore are in progress. Before it, I had launched projects worth Rs 34 crore in Tiloi. Today again, projects worth Rs 18 crore have been launched".

She also announced that a volleyball stadium and a badminton court will be built in every block from the MP''s fund.