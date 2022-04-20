Smriti Irani Visits MCF In Raebareli

Rae Bareli: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Friday paid a visit to the Modern Coach Factory(MCF), Raebareli and had a look on the production of the latest railway coaches there.

A brief presentation on the ongoing and future planned activities was given by MCF General Manager Rajesh Agrawal, who said that production augmentation has been done in MCF from 1000 coaches per annum to 2000 coaches per annum. Besides, he said that facilities of manufacturing Aluminum Coach (500 coaches/Year), manufacturing of Metro Coaches, Train Sets and MEMUs were also being produced in the factory. After the presentation, the Minister also visited the different departments of the factory and saw the manufacturing processes of coaches and she applaud the set up and efforts of MCF management to increase the production and coach variants. During the visit of the Minister, MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, MLA Salon Dal Bahadur, and other officials of the district were also present. UNI