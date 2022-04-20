Smriti Irani Visits Amethi Promises To Work 'Impartially'

Amethi: Union minister Smriti Irani Saturday thanked the people of the constituency for electing her to Lok Sabha by discarding "naaamdar" Rahul Gandhi and promised to work "impartially", irrespective of who voted for her and who did not.

She said the people had selected a woman of a simple family and vowed to serve them honestly.

"I thank the people of the constituency for electing me by discarding 'naamdar' and choosing development. He (Rahul) used to remain missing for five years after getting elected and people used to search him from here to Delhi but could not find him," she said at a meeting here. "Over four lakh people of the constituency have voted for the Congress, but I will not discriminate. Irrespective of those who have voted and those who have not, I will work impartially," she said.

On the occasion, the women and child development minister laid the foundation of 62 schemes worth over Rs 30 crore for the constituency and handed over keys of houses constructed under PM urban housing scheme to beneficiaries.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also present.

Soon after arriving here, she along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Barolia village on Saturday to meet family members of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was killed on May 25. Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.

"We are saddened over Singh's death. He was a devoted party worker and the party stands with his family," Sawant told reporters after meeting the family.

"Manohar Parrikar had adopted this village. If the UP government wants, we will work on education, health, roads, water and other problems in this village in his (Parrikar's) memory," Sawant said.

This was Irani's first planned visit to the constituency after getting elected to the Lok Sabha last month. She had earlier visited the village to meet the bereaved family members of Singh and had given shoulder to the bier of her slain election aide. PTI