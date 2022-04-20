Smriti Irani shares new pic on Instagram with important message. Twinkle Khanna hearts it

New Delhi: Smriti Irani's social media account is filled with relatable snippets from her life and funny memes. Apart from this, the BJP minister often shares inspirational quotes and important lessons for her followers.

Today, however, the Union Minister took to her Instagram account to share an unseen picture of herself. With the post, she also shared a quote by German philosopher Meister Eckhart. She captioned the image, "What we plant in the soil of contemplation, we shall reap in the harvest of action - Meister Eckhart."

In the candid click, the minister can be seen fixing her hair. She wore a multicoloured embroidered saree paired with a red and maroon shawl for the image.



After the minister shared the click, the post quickly went viral and managed to garner over 22k likes within an hour. Many celebrities such as Neena Gupta, Mandira Bedi and Sonam Kapoor liked the post, and others like Twinkle Khanna and Manish Malhotra commented on it.

—India today