Smriti Irani Inaugurates Free Wi-Fi Service At Amethi Railway Station

Amethi: Union Women and Children Welfare Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday inaugurated free wi-fi service at the Amethi railway station and reviewed the programme of the doubling of the rail tracks on the Rae Bareli-Amethi route.

Ms Irani, who is on a two-day visit to her Amethi parliamentary constituency, also held a 'chaupal' to hear the grievances of her voters at Mukutnath temple in Amethi.

Before the 'chaupal', the union minister, reviewed the development programmes in her constituency in presence of Additional Chief Secretary( home) Avnish Awasthi while the DRM of Lucknow division, Northern Railway Sanjay Tripathi was present to assess the progress of the rail projects.

Later in the day, she is expected to visit several other places in her constituency to inspect the development works and will continue to do so on the second day of her visit on Thursday. On Thursday, Ms Irani will unveil the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Rajiv Gandhi Petroleum Institute in Bahadurpur area. Meanwhile, Ms Irani, who will have a night stay at her temporary residence at Gauriganj, made a sudden visit to a beetle 'pan' shop just near her residence. She purchased some toffees and a packet of chips and paid Rs 35 to the owner. The union minister, while talking to pan shop owner Guddu, enquired about his family and business and asked him not to use polythene. UNI