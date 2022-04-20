Smriti Irani In Amethi On Birth Anniversary Of Indira Gandhi

Amethi: Amethi, the political borough of the Gandhi family, would be hit by the saffron brigade on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi here on November 19, when Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, along with several Uttar Pradesh ministers, would launch development projects worth over Rs 67 crore.

Party sources here on Saturday said that along with Ms Irani, Union minister of state Vijay Sapla, UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state ministers Srikant Sharma, Dr Mahendra Singh, Mohsin Raza and others would be present at the function.

The function would be held at the same Khauhar village in Gauriganj area at the Navodaya school campus, where the BJP organised its big programme in 2017 and where Congress president Rahul Gandhi was launched by his sister Priyanka in 2002.

This would be the third visit of Ms Irani, who lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

During the function, the union and state ministers will distribute artificial limbs among 990 divyangs and senior citizens while inaugurating a three-day job fair of Ayodhya division. In the job fair, around 50 companies are likely to participate.

District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam said here that arrangements are underway for the visit of the Union and state ministers here on November 19. The projects to be launched in the Amethi districts are 49 roads, four ITI buildings, Sadbhavana Mandap and inauguration of 2 PHC bhawan. Besides, 200 handpumps would also be distributed. UNI