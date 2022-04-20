Smriti Irani Describes Rahul Gandhi As Missing MP Of Amethi

Salon (Amethi): Union textiles minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani who is pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh gave a new slogan of "missing Amethi MP" on Thursday.

Addressing a series of election meetings here during her two-day visit to Amethi, Ms Irani said, "those who have mislead and deceived people of Amethi for past 15 years, now realised that they are going to lose when Amethi goes to poll on May 6".

She said, "His going to Wayanad in Kerala was imminent. Since Congress workers here had already given him an internal survey saying that he will lose, so he escaped from here". "After fooling the people of Amethi, he will now do the same in Kerala," she claimed.

She refers Rahul Gandhi as a missing MP from Amethi and charged the Congress president of cheating the people of Amethi as he had done nothing for the region. "I as a leader had kept a constant touch with people here in past 5 years and tried to meet the people and solve their problems," she said.

Ms Irani said, the chemistry in Amethi has changed now when in 2017, 4 Vidhan Sabha seats were won by BJP and on 5th seat also Congress could not win.

Earlier in Lucknow, Irani had hit out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for insulting and betraying the people of Amethi.

"Amethi has been insulted and betrayed. A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters, which is unfortunate," she said while talking to reporters at Lucknow airport on Thursday morning.

"This elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency. Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support here," she claimed.

Smriti Irani further said, "people in Wayanad have any questions about Rahul Gandhi's capability then they only need to visit Amethi to be convinced."

Smriti would be staying in Amethi for two days and would be going to the residences of eminent persons of the district to seek their support. UNI