Smriti gives shoulder to aide's body in Amethi: Yogi directs DGP to arrest culprits in 12 hours

Newly-elected BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani on Sunday lent a shoulder to the body of her aide and former Pradhan of Baraulia village, Surendra Singh, who was shot dead in the small hours of Sunday.

Comforting the family, the Union Minister assured them of full support and also promised them that the culprits would not be spared.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, while condoling the murder, directed the state DGP to catch the culprits within 12 hours.

According to a government Spokesperson, "The IG Lucknow has rushed to the spot, to monitor the situation."

UP Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza, who is In-charge of the district, said "The government is serious on the issue and police will not spare the culprits. Several people have been detained by the police for interrogation, added Mr Raza, who met the family members of Surendra in Baraulia.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar told UNI on Sunday that Surendra (50) was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants, when he was sleeping outside his house, at around 0300 hrs.

He was rushed to the Trauma centre in Lucknow, where doctors declared him brought dead. Later, a three-doctor panel conducted the post-mortem of the body.

Surendra had actively campaigned for Ms Irani during the Lok Sabha polls. She defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi by over 55,000 votes.

Baraulia village was adopted by former defence minister late Manohar Parikar, on the initiative of Ms Irani.

Son of the deceased, Sanjay Pratap Singh alleged that this could be the handiwork of some Congress supporters, who were irked by his father, for celebrating the victory of BJP, in the just-concluded elections.

'My father was a close aide of Smriti Irani and used to campaign 24/7. After she became an MP, a Vijay Yatra (victory lap) was carried out. I think some Congress supporters didn't like it...we have suspicions on some people,' ANI quoted Sanjay as saying.

However, some villagers of Baraulia said the murder could be due to property dispute.

"The victim was a trustee of Sagra ASHRAM, headed by one Mauni Baba. Recently, Surendra had opposed illegal selling of the properties of Ashram by the brother of Mauni Baba," neighbours of the former Pradhan said, adding that it could be the probable reason for the killing.

Meanwhile, police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. Around 10 people have been detained by the police so far, while four teams have been set up to crack the crime, the SP said.

This is the second crime, post General elections, after Samajwadi Party district Panchayat member Vijay Yadav was shot dead in Sarlapur area of Ghazipur district, on Friday.