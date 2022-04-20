Smriti Denied Medical College In Amethi: Cong MLC

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Council, Deepak Singh on Thursday attacked Amethi MP and Union Minister Smrit Irani for allegedly cancelling the permission for establishing a Medical College in Amethi.

"We are saying from day one that this Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the Centre had no intention of opening a Medical College in Amethi. I raised this question during the proceedings of the Upper House in the last session and the government too replied that there is no plan of opening any medical college in Amethi", asserted the Congress MLC. He alleged that the BJP government had used the local administration in Amethi to launch a propaganda through social media that a medical college will be built due to special initiative taken up by local MP Smriti Irani.

"Now the lie spread by Smriti Irani is before everyone", claimed Singh in a statement here while citing the Central Government decision which refused to built a medical college in Amethi as it failed to meet out the laid norms.

"There is no concrete plan to built a medical college in Amethi", he said claiming that all the medical institutes and other establishments opened in Amethi had come up when Rahul Gandhi was representing the constituency.

He claimed that since Smriti Irani was elected as an MP at least half a dozen big projects, the foundation of which have been laid during Rahul's regime, were either cancelled or shifted out of Amethi. "BJP government not wanted to launch any big project in Amethi just due to political vendetta with the Gandhi family", the Congress MLC claimed.

He asked Ms Irani should tender an apology with the residents of Amethi for spreading rumours about the Medical College or the Congressmen would go to the public and inform them about how the local MP has cheated them.

Meanwhile in absence of Smriti Irani, her Public Relation Officer (PRO) in Amethi, Vijay Gupta claimed that the plan of proposed Medical College in the constituency is not completely ruled out. He said that they will now look into other probabilities about opening of a medical college.

"The promise made by Didi (Ms Irani) will be also fulfilled by her and she will also comply with her said assurance", Gupta quipped asking the Opposition Parties not to make politics over the issue.

The government planned to upgrade district hospital in Amethi to full fledged Medical College but the Union Health Ministry turned down the proposal as it failed to meet the laid norms.

Sources said that the permission was particularly denied as the proposed hospital in Tiloi, which is to be upgraded, is too far away from the district headquarter. UNI