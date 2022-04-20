Smriti Accuses Rahul Of Not Speaking For Amethi's People In Lok Sabha

Amethi: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of not uttering even a word for the people of Amethi in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at an event here, Irani said:"It is saddening indeed that the person who has been elected by the people to the Lok Sabha from Amethi has never spoken a word either about the place or the people in the Lower House of Parliament.""For the last five years, he has only uttered foul language against the Prime worker (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) of the country," said Irani, who lost the last Lok Sabha poll to Rahul from Amethi.

She also accused Rahul of not coming forward to help Amethi which every summer witness fire due to heat.

"I have seen at least 500 houses being gutted during summer time every year, and only the BJP workers come forward to help them. Rahul Gandhi was nowhere," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Modi for February 26 Indian Air Force (IAF) strike deep into Pakistan to destroy JeM terror training camp.

"India exhibited ultimate courage last week under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan and brought back our IAF pilot. All this became possible because we have a leader like Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"Swachh Bharat Mission has become a movement in India. Its impact was felt across the border in Pakistan where India conducted the air strike to clean the terror camp. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for taking the Swachh Bharat Mission to Pakistan," he said. Chief Minister Adityanath also hailed the Prime Minister for the development in the country and the state. "This faster pace of development India and Uttar Pradesh could be possible because we have leaders like Narendra Modi," he said.

"I am proud of the fact that Prime Minister Modi has the vision to transfer the benefits of welfare schemes directly into the people's accounts by implementing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," said Chief Minister Adityanath. (ANI)