Smoking increases your coronavirus risk

As a smoker, do you know how high your risks are in these virus-driven times?

COVID-19 has been taking out people with comorbidities, be it diabetes, cardiac illness or hypertension.

In its unstoppable, carefree trek around the world it has fatally affected smokers, no mattter your age.

Times are far more stressful, leading to people leaning more on tobacco around the world to help their mental stress. And there's nothing more risky you can do than that.

If you stop smoking right today -- like some 64 per cent of 1,500 smokers surveyed recently in a study in India are trying to, many from a younger age group, now, during lockdown -- there will be an immediate and instantaneous difference in your life.

In just 12 hours the position of your abused lungs will start rapidly improving, according to community medicine specialist Dr Sree T Sucharitha, who has worked extensively on projects focused on tobacco prevention, control and cessation for both combustible and oral tobacco users.

She is a regional expert voice on tobacco harm reduction for the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates.

An MD fellow in HIV medicine, Dr Sucharitha is a professor at the department of community medicine, Tagore Medical College hospital, Chennai.

"Smoking can exacerbate the susceptibility to COVID-19, specifically regarding the disease's morbidity and mortality," Dr Sucharitha tells Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff.com.