Smoke, fire detected in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express; Railways issues statement

Dehradun: Smoke was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.

All passengers on board are safe, the railways said.





Delete Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qjgCuSWdMF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2021





"Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station. More details awaited," tweeted news agency ANI.

"Fire had broken out in New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express at 6:45 am. The affected coach was detached. All passengers are safe. Train departed at 8:20 am: Railways," said ANI.

The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 am and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said.

The train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached, they said.

This is second case of Shatabdi Express catching fire being reported within a week span. Earlier, a coach of the Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express had caught fire between Raiwala and Kansrao railway station in Uttarakhand last Saturday, officials said. No passenger was injured in that incident too.

—Agency