Smog In Delhi Forces UP To Downsize Bus Fleet On The Route

Lucknow: With thick smog descending over New Delhi and neighbouring areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) and sharply cutting down visibility levels, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled four dozen buses plying from the state to the union capital, an official said on Thursday.

Officials said that the number of passengers has seen a steady drop over the past few days on the route to Delhi, thereby forcing the Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to consider downsizing the number of buses plying between the two points.

Other than the normal passenger buses, the fleet of state-owned luxury buses including Volvos, Shatabdi and Scania.

"Other than the pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas, what has prompted us to cut the number of buses for now is the poor number of passengers who apparently are putting off their travel plans to Delhi owing to the 'gas chamber effect'," an official told IANS.

Some buses to Noida, Ghaziabad and Agra have also been cancelled for the time being.

A call will be taken by the higher authorities on restarting these buses on this route only after air quality improves in New Delhi, an official said.

The poor visibility also led to a car pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday, in which several people were injured. The hazardous weather conditions have also hit Uttar Pradesh with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality.

Due to the smog that has descended on most parts of the state, as many as 17 persons have been killed in road accidents across the state in the last 24 hours, police said.

Air Quality In Most UP Cities Turns Toxic

Lucknow: As Delhi is enveloped in deadly smog, the hazardous weather conditions have hit the state of Uttar Pradesh with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24 hours.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a health warning for children, senior citizens and people with respiratory issues, asking them to avoid morning walks and stay indoors.

The air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24 hours, an official told IANS. Following this, on the lines of Delhi, the district administration in Noida has ordered closure of all schools from nursery to Class 8 till November 10. The AQI in Moradabad is 439, Noida (469), Lucknow (430), Agra (394) and Ghaziabad (372).

Due to smog that has descended on most parts of the state, as many as 17 persons have been killed in road accidents across the state in the last 24 hours, police said.



