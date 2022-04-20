Smith, McCullum blast Chennai to six wicket win over Mumbai

Mumbai: Openers Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum gave an explosive start, as Chennai Super Kings carved out an emphatic six wicket win over a lacklustre Mumbai Indians with 20 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium here. Dwayne Barvo (13; 5 b, 1 x4,1x6) struck the winning runs with a over boundary, as Chennai reached 189/4 in 16.4 overs, in reply to a challenging 183/7 posted by Mumbai on Friday. Suresh Raina remained unconquered on 43 (29 b, 4 x4, 2x6 ), to enable his side register their third consecutive victory in the ongoing tournament. In contrast, Mumbai Indians' luckless campaign continued, as they slumped to their fourth straight defeat in as many matches. The visitors got off to an electrifying start with Smith and McCullum striking the ball to all parts of the park. The first fifty came in just four overs. Smith and McCullum continued the assault making a mockery of Mumbai's bowlers to pile up 90 run s in just six overs. Smith (62; 30b, 8 x4, 4x6) brought up his half century in just 22 balls, whereas McCullum (46; 20b, 6x4, 2x6) helped his side reach the 100 run mark in just 6.5 overs. With the duo smacking the ball ruthlessly, Mumbai looked in sheer pressure. All Mumbai bowlers - R Vinay Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pawan Suyal, Lasith Malinga leaked heavy runs. But skipper Rohit's finally got success by bringing in seasoned offspinner Harbhajan Singh , who evicted McCullum off his second delivery. It was double delight for Mumbai, as the spinner in the same over got the crucial wicket of Smith who was looking really dangerous. Chennai were then 115/2, but the foundation laid by the openers made it easier for the incoming batsman to successfully hunt down the opponent score. Earlier, late assault by Kieron Pollard (64 off 30 balls) and a timely knock by skipper Rohit Sharma (50 off 31 balls) helped Mumbai Indians post a challenging score. The Mumbai duo rescued the hosts from a jittery 57/4 by scripting a rollicking 33-ball 75-run stand. Opting to bat first, Mumbai got off to a worst possible start after losing opener Parthiv Patel (0) Corey Anderson (4), and opener Lendl Simmons (5) inside four overs. Tottering at 12/3, the hosts tried to retrieve the situation by using the pinch hitting capability of Harbhajan Singh. Who had nearly pulled off an improbable victory against Kings XI Punjab last week. Harbhajan straight away took on the bowlers scoring a quickfire 24 off 21 balls, which included two fours and one six. But Harbhajan's short innings came to an end in the 10th over, which brought together Pollard and Sharma. Rohit and Pollard went on the offensive and fifty of the partnership was completed in just 23 balls. As Rohit was aiming to finish it off for Mumbai, Nehra struck again. The batsman went for a slog to a slower delivery, and finished in the hands of Dwayne Bravo in the deep. For Chennai Super Kings Ashish Nehra was again the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-23-3. IANS