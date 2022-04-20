Smita Gondkar: Racing Is A Calculative Sport

Mumbai: Actress Smita Gondkar is passionate about sports as well as acting. She says racing is an extremely calculative sport and you cannot mess around.

Smita, who is a part of the Ahura Racing team, participated in the JK Tyre #FestivalOfSpeed 2019. "I was more than happy to be a part of it. I had to manage my shooting schedule though. I would have anyways done that for the love of racing,'' she said. "Luckily, I pick up technical things pretty quickly. I won''t say this is an easy sport, but yes my passion for motor sports did prove to be an advantage. Seat Time is a major factor in these sports," added the "Gadbad Gondhal" actress.

Talking about the track experience, she shared that racing is an expensive sport and it doesn''t really give back anything except thrill and adventure. "It is an extremely calculative sport and you cannot mess around. Plus, the rules are very strict and safety measures are advanced," she said. --IANS



