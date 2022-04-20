SME IITJ successfully concludes its Intra IIT Jodhpur Semi Virtual Sports Fest BLAZE 2020

Jodhpur (The Hawk): The Intra IIT Jodhpur Semi Virtual Sports Fest, BLAZE 2020 organized by the sports team - Khelo Committee of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship at IIT Jodhpur has ended on a high note on 8th December 2020. To keep students' spirit alive amidst this pandemic, they took their platform online this year.

A week-long fest covered various sports starting from CSGO, FIFA 11, Clash Royale, 8 ball pool, Ludo, Valorant, Virtual Run, Chess, CODm, Sports Quiz, and Spelling Bee. Various committees and clubs of the School of Management and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration have ensured the success of this event.

The Quizzard Club of School of Management and Entrepreneurship has organized the Sports Quiz. The Toastmasters Club organized the spelling bee, and the Media Committee has taken care of the media partners for this event.

The Valorant Round-1, Valorant Round-2, Valorant Final, and the CSGO final were live-streamed on YouTube.

The official Radio Partner for the event was 94.3 MY FM. The event was covered on Radio by four RJ Mentions. The event was promoted on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Discord and you can catch a glimpse of the event on their official youtube page.

The enthralling and thrilling fest started with the inauguration by Padma Shri & Padma Bhushan Awardee, Mr. Pullela Gopichand on 28th November 2020 has completed its last leg today. It was a successful event with the students from different branches of IIT Jodhpur participating in large numbers in various events from different parts of India.

The School of Management and Entrepreneurship has set the ball rolling by accepting the new normal and is looking forward to organizing more such events.