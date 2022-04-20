Smartphones, mobile accessories among other items worth more than Rs 18 lakhs seized at Jaipur International airport

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The customs authority of Jaipur International Airport (JIA) on Wednesday seized smartphones, mobile accessories among other items worth Rs 18,19,200 approximately.

"Smartphones and mobile accessories worth Rs 17,97,400, foreign currencies with the value of Rs 17,400 approx and Indian currency with the value of Rs 4,400 recovered from the possession of a passenger earlier today at Jaipur International Airport," customs authority informed.

On February 20, Customs seized 1.5 kilograms of foreign marked gold worth more than Rs 70 lakhs at the Jaipur International Airport.

The customs officials at JIA intercepted Shrawan Kumar (26), who came from Sharjah by flight no. G9 435, and recovered the gold from him in the form of two pieces, weighing approximately 750 grams each As per the customs officials, the gold was concealed in his shoes. (ANI)