Smart-City Project: Saharanpur Granted Rs 70 Cr

Saharanpur: A grant of Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned as the first installment for providing Smart-City facilities to this district of Uttar Pradesh.

Mayor Sanjeev Walia on Wednesday told UNI's Hindi service that widespread encroachment will be removed from the city in the first phase of the work plan in the city for which a retired Colonel has been appointed by the Municipal Corporation.

Apart from 14 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Movement Control Officers (MCOs), 28 home guard jawans have been appointed under the retired Colonel. This team is slated to work on four parts which include the responsibility of removing encroachments, releasing illegal possessions and collecting penalties. Mr Walia said that the budget for constructing one smart-city is Rs 1,500 crore and the first installment of Rs 70 crore rupees has been sanctioned to the Municipal Corporation.

The Mayor said that a 'Control Command Centre' has been prepared in the Municipal Corporation which will control CCTV cameras, security and cleanliness arrangements, drinking water facilities, traffic system and street-light arrangements. UNI