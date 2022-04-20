Small screen�s �Maharana Pratap� Faisal wins �Jhalak�

There was music, dance with a dose of glamour at the �Shaandaar� finale of �Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded� as a new chapter in the history of the popular reality TV show was unfolded with Faisal Khan emerging as the first child artist to win the trophy. Faisal, who gained recognition after playing the lead role of ruler Maharana Pratap in a period drama, pipped celebrities � Mohit Malik, Sanaya Irani and Shamita Shetty � to win the show on Saturday night. Sanaya was the first finalist. Along with the trophy, Faisal walked away with Rs.3 million and a car. The teenager, who had earlier won another dancing reality show, became emotional after his name was announced and his family gathered on the stage to hug him and congratulate him for the win. The journey of the show saw many twists and turns with new faces joining the ride in between and some leaving it midway. The show started with a new judges panel with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor making his TV debut, international dancer-actress and former contestant Lauren Gottlieb and choreographer-singer Ganesh Hegde. Filmmaker Karan Johar was the only judge to join the new panel from the previous seasons, though he had to leave it halfway. He was replaced by actress-producer Malaika Arora Khan. The finale episode was a fun ride with energetic performances, music hoopla and peppiness of actress Alia Bhatt, who came to promote her forthcoming film �Shaandaar� opposite Shahid. There was fire, flames, sparks and smoke � Faisal�s finale hip hop act on �Hairat hai raat� impressed all with judges and audience giving him a standing ovation. Lauding his talent, Shahid thanked the people behind the show for showing him �such outstanding talent�. Alia also confessed that Faisal was her favourite and she had even voted for him. The cast of TV show �Comedy Nights Bachao� including Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Karan Wahi and Anita Hassanandani brought in a bundle of laughs and joy to the finale with their rib tickling gigs. Karan Johar was not forgotten, as his cutout was a subject to some of the digs by the host Manish Paul. The eighth season of the reality show, Indian version of international show �Dancing With The Stars�, went on air on Colors channel in July. Putting the show on rewind mode with a bang from the past, eliminated contestants like Raftaar and Neha Marda danced with Hegde on songs like �Chura ke dil mera�, �Piya tu ab toh aaja� and �Zinda�. The episode became grand with the touch of bling as Bollywood new on screen couple � Shahid and Alia � pepped up the mood with their lively performance on �Shaandaar� title track. Another highlight of the episode was when Manish showcased his dancing skill by shaking leg with Malaika and Lauren. Shamita�s family including elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra, also appeared in the episode to cheer for her. It was �double bonanza� as superstar Salman Khan made brief appearances on the episode through video clips. Salman, who will be seen as a host of �Bigg Boss Nau�, had special messages for the finalists, and wished them luck. He also showed glimpse of what�s in store of �Bigg Boss Nau� and �Bigg Boss� house.