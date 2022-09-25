Bengaluru: Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna was hospitalised on Saturday night after being diagnosed with acute respiratory tract infection.



According to Manipal Hospital authorities, S.M. Krishna who has been put on minimal respiratory support, is in "a cheerful frame of mind".



The former Karnataka Chief Minister's health is being treated by a team comprising Dr Satyanarayan Mysore, and Dr Sunil Karanth, hospital authorities said.



Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar is monitoring Krishna's health status.



S.M. Krishna had led the Congress party to victory in the 1998 Karnataka Assembly elections and served as the Chief Minister of the state from 1999 to 2004. He is also a former Union External Affairs Minister, and had served as Maharashtra Governor during the UPA regime at the Centre.



After a long stint in the Congress, S.M. Krishna joined the BJP in 2017.

