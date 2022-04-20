Slums On Govt Land To Be Regularised: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday said the state government is committed to the development of the poor and deprived sections of the society.

He also announced that the slums on government land will be regularised.

Addressing a programme held at Lower Tunwala here to mark the 130th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Rawat described him as the chief architect of India''s Constitution who dedicated his life to removing social disparities and fighting for justice to the deprived sections.

He made many provisions in the Constitution meant to provide equality of opportunity to all, Rawat said.

Asserting the state government''s commitment towards the poor and deprived, the chief minister said slums on government land will be regularised and beautified.

He also spoke of many schemes being run by the state government for the welfare of the poor and deprived sections.

Accompanied by BJP general secretary in charge of the party''s affairs in Uttarakhand, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, the chief minister later had lunch at Dalit party worker Ram Prasad''s home. —PTI