Slow Down Ageing With Antioxidant-Rich Food

New Delhi: Slow down ageing, reduce the risk of heart diseases and diabetes -- these are some reasons why it is important to consume antioxidant-rich foods like dark chocolates, nuts, kidney beans, cranberries and tomatoes, suggest experts.

Sonia Narang, Wellness Expert at Oriflame India and Mehar Rajput, Nutritionist at Fitpass, share tips:

* The reason that antioxidants are often touted as "anti-aging" compounds is because they help protect from age-related diseases, which are caused in part by free radicals and inflammation. Antioxidants such as alpha lipoic and others found in pine bark and green tea. They produce valuable anti-inflammatory results by increasing circulation and cell metabolism.

* Different antioxidants benefit different parts of the body: Beta carotene is beneficial to eye health. Lycopene is beneficial for helping prostate health. Flavonoids are beneficial for heart health.

Spirulina has a variety of antioxidants and other substances that are beneficial in boosting immunity. It helps in enhancing both the non- specific and specific immune system.

* A diet rich in antioxidants is important to keep the level of ageing low and in maintenance of good health.

Anti-inflammatory effects: Antioxidants in your morning tea and coffee may help prevent heart disease. Antioxidant Polyphenol found in tea and coffee helps in preventing oxidation of fats (a process that promotes inflammation and increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and other ailments).

Immune booster: Antioxidants are present in fruits. Vitamin A, C and E, polyphenols and certain minerals like selenium, that boost immune system are there in fruits.

Prevent risk of cancer: During cancer, the level of antioxidants reduces drastically and consuming food high in antioxidants can help improve the symptoms.

Prevent diabetes: Diabetes is often accompanied by an increase in the formation of free radicals and harmful compounds. The elevated glucose level in the blood can lead to damaged cells because of oxidation. Use of antioxidants can reduce the glucose level and complications of diabetes.

* Some of the eatables rich in antioxidants include dark chocolate, pomegranate, pumpkin seeds, cilantro, blueberries, nuts, kidney beans, cranberries, goji berries and tomatoes.