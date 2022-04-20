Slow But Steady Rise Of Covid Cases & Mortalities In U'khand Again

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 57,042 on Friday as 549 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 50,155 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 5,692. The state's toll rose to 829 as fifteen more people succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 366. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 524. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 87.93 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 183 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Haridwar, Rudraprayag, Almora and Champawat followed with 86, 73, 41, 28, 26, 22 and 22 cases respectively. That apart, 20 cases were detected in Tehri Garhwal, 14 each in U S Nagar and Uttarkashi, 11 Pithoragarh and 9 in Bageshwar.