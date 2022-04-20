Sleaze CD case: Woman undergoes medical test, taken to 'crime' scene

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Sleaze CD case involving former Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Thursday took the woman for an inspection of the alleged crime scene to gather evidence.

The SIT, along with the woman, who accused Jarkiholi of raping her, went to two posh apartments where the alleged crime took place, and two PGs in which she had stayed for sometime.

Prior to taking her for the evidence collection drive, the SIT took her to Bowring Institute, where she underwent counselling from psychologists as part of the medical examination.

According to the police, they have recovered a considerable amount of information from her besides collecting evidence too.

Meanwhile, her lawyer, Jagadesh K.N. Mahadev told reporters that the woman has already submitted nearly more than 200 pages of Whatsapp chat that took place between her and the accused (Jarkiholi).

"They have interacted on several issues and on several topics. All cannot be revealed now, it will be revealed during the court hearing and not now. It might derail the investigation process," he said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, as a section of news channels ran a story, quoting police sources, alleging that Jagadesh had not cleared the bar examination, and hence, was not eligible to fight this case, he took to Facebook Live to slam the media as well as police for spreading misinformation.

"I have cleared the All India Bar examination and I do not have to prove it to anyone. If anyone is found spreading wrong information, all those will be facing a barrage of legal cases," he said.

—IANS