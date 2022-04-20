    Menu
    Slaying the blob hair look

    April20/ 2022


    Be it mid length hair or blobs, short hairstyles are trending. Many of our favourite Bollywood actresses have also been flaunting fuss-free and on-the-go hair style.

    If you are also thinking to get a cute and hassle-free short hairdo, take cues from these divas that are rocking the look.

    Anushka Sharma

    Sharing a few selfies on her Instagram account, Anushka revealed her new look in shoulder-length blobs.

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka has been a trendsetter when it comes to her hairstyle. The actress is currently flaunting a shoulder-length blob hair style with soft waves

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika never shies away from experimenting with her looks. The actress slays in this cool blob haircut

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looks cute in this chic hairdo with beachy waves

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena has been donning the 'blob hair look' for quite some time and has been acing it


    --IANS

