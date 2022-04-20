Slain Youth's Family Meets UP CM

Lucknow: Family members of a youth, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence earlier in December, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday and demanded the 21-year-old be declared a martyr, officials said.

Emerging out of the hour-long meeting at Lok Bhawan here, the mother and sister of Sumit told reporters that Adityanath has assured them of all kinds of help. They demanded justice and compensation akin to what the family of slain police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh got. Singh's widow has been given an ex gratia of Rs 40 lakh and his parents Rs 10 lakh. But since the parents of Singh predeceased him, his widow received the amount. The government has also announced job to one of the sons and promised to take care of their education, other than paying off the house and education loans. Sumit, the civilian, was shot dead in the December 3 mob violence that erupted after cattle carcass, rumoured to be that of cows, were found on a field in Syana area. While Sumit has also been named in the FIR over killing of the police official, the state government later announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to his bereaved family. Parents of Sumit -- Geeta Devi and Amarjeet Singh -- had threatened self-immolation on December 18 outside Aditynath's residence if their demands were not met. After this, the Bulandshahr district administration was asked to send the family to meet the Chief Minister. --IANS