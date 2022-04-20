Slain Officer's Letter Never Reached Kanpur SSP Office: Report

Lucknow: The controversial letter written by circle officer Devendra Mishra to former Kanpur SSP, accusing station officer Chaubeypur, Vinay Tiwari, of shielding gangster Vikas Dubey, was typed on a computer of the circle officer by a lady constable, but it was not received at SSP Kanpur office.

Lucknow IG Laxmi Singh, who was asked to probe the matter, submitted her report to the UP DGP H.C. Awasthi on Wednesday evening.

According to official sources, the report says the circle officer''s daughter made the letter viral after her father''s death. The report was submitted to the DGP.

IG Laxmi Singh had left for Kanpur on Tuesday along with a five-member team and forensic experts, who seized laptops and documents from the office of Bilhaur circle officer for tests.

Singh personally checked files and scrutinized documents in the office.

It may be recalled that when the letter went viral on the social media two days ago, SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar Prabhu had said that the letter could not be traced in his office.

It is not yet known how the letter went missing and who is responsible for this.

The IG has recommended a detailed inquiry into this. --IANS