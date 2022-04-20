SL Prez won''t reconvene Parliament despite oppn''s request

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided not to reconvene Parliament, despite the request of opposition parties amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to his Secretary.

Rajapaksa''s decision was conveyed by his Secretary P.B. Jayasundara in a letter sent to former Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa on Thursday, the Daily Financial Times reported.

According to the Secretary, Rajapaksa also rejected an open letter sent by the Opposition parties requesting the reconvening.

On Monday, the letter signed by all Opposition party leaders was sent to President Rajapaksa, requesting for Parliament to be reconvened, and pledging their support to the government for COVID-19 containment measures.

Sri Lanka has reported 665 coronavirus cases, with seven deaths.

--IANS