SL Parliament closed for 2 days after Covid-19 case

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Parliament has been closed for two days to disinfect the complex after a police officer in the premises tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Sunday, Secretary General of Parliament Dammika Dassanayake said the decision was taken after a sub-inspector who has been in charge of police officers kitchen and canteen was tested positive last week, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Accordingly, the staff attached to the complex was asked to stay at home.

Sri Lanka witnessed a resurgence of Covid-19 cases after the emergence of a cluster in Gampaha district earlier this month.

As of Monday, the island nation's overall caseload has surged to 7,153, while the death toll stood at 14.

—IANS