SL looks to transport medicines, food in COVID-19 hit areas via drones

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Civil Aviation Authority on Friday invited drone operators in the country to offer their services towards the possible transportation of essential medicines and food supplies in COVID-19 hit areas.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority said it invited drone operators having the potential, capability and interest to offer drone technology services at this hour of need amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as this would assist authorities in preventive measures and humanitarian tasks in a challenging environment, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We invite them to contact the Authority early, towards the formation of a Pool of Drone Operators which can undertake tasks to be assigned by Health and other relevant authorities such as air transportation of essential medicine/food supplies and other services," the Civil Aviation Authority said.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 668 COVID-19 cases, with seven deaths.

Some areas have been declared as isolated zones due to a rising number of positive cases.

The country remains under a curfew which will be relaxed on May 4 to resume partial economic activities, the President's Media Division said.

Source: IANS