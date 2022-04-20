Skywatchers Assemble! 3-Hour-Long Partial Lunar Eclipse Is Happening Today

New Delhi: Sky enthusiasts in the country can witness a three-hour-long partial lunar eclipse early Wednesday when the Earth will move between the Sun and the Moon.

The eclipse will begin around 1:31 AM on Wednesday, research and academic director of MP Birla Planetarium in the city, Debiprosad Duari, told PTI. The greatest partial eclipse when the Moon will look the darkest will be around 3:00 AM. The celestial phenomenon will be visible entirely from all parts of the country, besides parts of South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, Duari said. The Moon will remain partially eclipsed till 4:29 AM on Wednesday. So it is a golden opportunity for the sky enthusiasts in the country as the eclipse will be visible almost throughout the night, he said. On Tuesday night, only a part of the Moon will pass the Earth's shadow. Around 3:01 AM on Wednesday, 65 percent of the Moon's diameter will be under the shadow of the Earth, Duari added.

Difference between partial and total lunar eclipse

Elaborating on the celestial phenomenon, he said it takes place only at full moon night, when it, the Sun and the Earth are in a perfectly straight line. As the Sun's rays fall on the Earth, its shadow falls on to a patch of space. When the Moon enters the patch of shadow there is a lunar eclipse.

The patch of the shadow is actually composed of two cone-shaped parts - one nestled inside the other. The outer shadow or penumbra is a zone where the Earth shadow is partial and blocks some, but not all of the Sun's rays. In contrast, the inner shadow or umbra is a region where the Earth blocks all direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

When only a part of the Moon passes through the umbra, a partial lunar eclipse is seen.

If the entire Moon passes through the umbral shadow, then a total eclipse of the Moon occurs, he said.

When will India witness the next lunar eclipse?

India will witness the next lunar eclipse on May 26, 2021, when it will be a total one, Duari added.

How to watch the lunar eclipse?

According to Duari, lunar eclipses are completely safe to view with the naked eye. One does not need a telescope to watch the lunar eclipse although a good pair of binoculars will enhance the experience, Duari said.