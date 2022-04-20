Skyrocketing Daily nCoV Cases Continue To Pound U'khand; Fresh Infections 6,251, 85 Deaths









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On April 29, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,74,867 on Thursday as 6,251 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 1,20,350 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state has shot up to 48,318. The state's toll climbed to 2,502 as 85 more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State went up to 3,696. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 3,129. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State maintained a steep fall and settled at very poor 68.82 percent. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 2,207 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, U S Nagar and Nainital followed with 1,163, 827 and 673 respectively. That apart, 253 cases were detected in Pauri Garhwal, 198 Almora, 195 Uttarkashi, 163 Tehri Garhwal, 157 Champawat, 150 Rudraprayag, 125 Chamoli, 107 Bageshwar and 33 in Pithoragarh.