Sky Touching Ram Temple In Ayodhya In Next Three Months: Shah

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that a grand sky-touching Ram temple in Ayodhya will be ready within next three months. Accusing the grand-old party of derailing the project, Mr Shah said, "Till there was a Congress government, they did everything to delay its construction by hook and crook. But today I am announcing that in three months time, a sky-touching Ram temple would be constructed," he said.

Addressing a pro-CAA rally here, Mr Shah said it was the Congress leaders who even pleaded before the Supreme Court not to hear the case of Ayodhya, which shows their real understanding of the Ram temple.

But the court gave its ruling and now a grand Ram temple would be constructed," he said.

During the rally, he raised 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans which was repeated by the huge crowd.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had announced its verdict in support of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and asked the government to set up a Trust for its construction. But even after over two months, the government is yet to notify the Trust. UNI