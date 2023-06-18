Skipper bags power transmission project orders worth Rs 1,135 cr

Kolkata: On Saturday, Skipper Ltd, the world's leading manufacturer of power transmission and distribution structures, announced that it had received orders totaling Rs 1,135 crore for work on new transmission line projects for Powergrid Corporation of India and the export of towers and poles.

A corporate statement added, "Export shipments will be made to Latin America, the Middle East, and north Africa," but gave no other details.

The firm anticipates a doubling of its revenue to Rs 4,000 crore over the next three years, from the current level of Rs 1,500 crore.—Imputs from Agencies