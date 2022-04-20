Skin tan taking a toll? Opt for strawberries, vitamin C

New Delhi: Getting a natural tan makes the skin look beautiful, but what to do when sun-exposed parts are way too darker compared to the covered areas? To give a glowing effect to tired skin, the trick lies in a milk mask along with strawberries and oral medication like anti-oxidants and vitamin C, experts suggest. Capital-based dermatologist Kiran Lohia said it is important to avoid going out in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and if this is impossible, then always walk out after thoroughly covering the exposed areas. "Avoid going out during that time as the sun is at its strongest. Stay indoors if you can to protect yourself from the elements. Wear a hat when you go outside. The hat will protect your face from the heavy sun and give you physical cover from UV rays," Lohia told IANS. Also, it is important to wear sunblock with both UVB and UVA protection. "UVB block protects you against tanning and skin cancer, while UVA block protects against pigmentation and photoageing. So, look for a sunscreen that is at least SPF 30 with PA ++ protection for broad spectrum coverage. Sun rays can penetrate through windows, and exist even when it's cloudy or raining. So, protect yourself no matter what," added the expert. Bleaching ointments and cream lotions can also be used to remove the tanning occurred on the skin. One can easily find them at any chemist shop or opt for several other procedures that can help get rid of tan with regular sittings. One can also choose for peels like fruit bio-peel and vegetable peel that will brighten your skin tone from within. If one is not ready to step out to visit parlour, then opt for home remedies. "Start off with this remedy by adding two ripe mashed strawberries into a spoon of fresh honey. Apply it as a face pack until it dries and wash off to reveal fairer and softer skin. Strawberry will act as a perfect tanning removal agent while the honey will help soothe the skin," Bharti Taneja, director of Alps Group, told IANS. One can also try curd and paste of besan (chickpea flour). Curd mixed with pulp of fleshy part of tomato, overripe banana and overripe papaya is also good. All of these contain fruit acids. Milk and dairy products contain lactic acid that helps in exfoliation of tanned skin to a certain extent. Usually, the common perception is that tanning is because of overexposure to sun, but Kalpana Sarangi, head of cosmetology department at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, says it can also be caused by swimming, even after sunset. "There are certain medicines which can cause tanning even if there is no exposure to sun or harsh light. Excessive cold can also cause tanning," Sarangi told IANS. "Oral medication like anti-oxidants and vitamin C can prevent tanning to a certain extent. Using exfoliating creams and lotions, chemical peels, skin polishing, use of de-tanning agents like vitamic c, kojic acid, glycolic acid, retinoic acid and green tea extracts can also help in de-tanning," she added. Overexposure to sun can also lead to sunburn and hence it is important to take care of the affected areas. "Just apply milk powder, calamine powder and grinded cucumber over the face including the under eye area. Relax for 15 minutes after applying and rinse with water. The treatment softens, rejuvenates and restores a natural PH balance, thus protecting the skin from negative effects of sun," said Taneja. IANS