Skin Allergy Patients Multiply In Kanpur Due To Pollution

Kanpur: With air-quality index in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur district remaining over 300 (very unhealthy/hazardous) for a prolonged period of time, patients of urticaria are on the rise. Urticaria, also known as hives, is an outbreak of swollen, pale red bumps or plaques (wheals) on the skin that appear suddenly -- either as a result of the body`s reaction to certain allergens, or for unknown reasons. Hives usually cause itching, but may also burn or sting.

The Lala Lajpat Rai hospital, Ursula hospital and private clinics in Kanpur have registered a high number of patients suffering from urticaria.

Skin specialist in the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College (G.S.V.M Medical College) D. P. Shivhare said that the number of urticaria patients reporting in the out patients department had gone up to 30 to 35 per day. This allergy is caused by the polluted air and unhealthy conditions. People suffering from this allergy need strong medication," he said.

Cosmetic dermatologist Raghuvir Mathur said that urticaria is often accompanied by outbreak of acne and wrinkles as the PH level goes down. Kanpur is one of the most polluted cities in Uttar Pradesh. Among the major causes of pollution in Kanpur are industrial waste, vehicles, road dust and domestic garbage. Apart from urticaria patients, a large number of patients with respiratory problems are also on the rise.