Skill India Programme In School Education

New Delhi (The Hawk): NEP 2020 has recommended integration of vocational education into mainstream education in all educational institutions. Under the vocational education component of Samagra Shiksha scheme, National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) compliant vocational courses are offered to the students from class 9th to 12th in eligible schools. At the Secondary level, i.e. Class 9 and 10, vocational modules are offered to the students as an additional subject. At the Senior Secondary level, i.e. Class 11 and 12, vocational courses are offered as a compulsory (elective) subject. States/UTs can now opt from 88 Job Roles in 22 Sectors as per the Skill Gap Analysis of the State/UT. Assistance to develop state of the art vocational and Skill labs in schools and DIETs is also supported. Employability Skills consisting of communication skills, self-management skills, information and communication technology skills, entrepreneurship skills and green skills have been made mandatory part of the vocational courses.

The aim of vocational education component of the Samagra Shiksha Scheme is to enhance the employability and entrepreneurial abilities of the students; provide exposure to work environment; and generate awareness amongst students about various career options so as to enable them to make a choice in accordance with their aptitude, competence and aspirations.

The National Curriculum Framework for School Education, developed in pursuance of National Education Policy 2020, has laid down the objectives of approaches to Vocational Education. One of the objectives is that vocational capacities, knowledge, and relevant values will be developed for all students, and this will create the possibility of them joining the workforce after school if they choose to.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), through its various schemes, is coordinating all skill development efforts across the country. In co-operation with MSDE, the Department of School Education and Literacy is implementing Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0) in the school education sector.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.