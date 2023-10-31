Skill development case: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu gets interim bail till November 24

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India]: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former state Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks in connection with the skill development case.

As per High Court Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy, the TDP chief is granted interim bail on conditions till November 24.

Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail due to health reasons. He has been ordered to surrender on November 24. The court will hear arguments on the main bail petition on November 10. The TDP supremo has been ordered to not participate in any other program except his medical check-ups at the hospital. The High Court also ordered Naidu to not participate in Media and Political activities.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the Rs multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political "witch-hunt" and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

Besides, the skill development case, Naidu has been named as an accused in two other graft cases-- the Fibernet scam case, and the Inner Ring Road scam case.



Meanwhile on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered another case against Chandrababu Naidu in connection with allegations of illegal licensing of liquor companies in the previous government.

The case against Chandrababu Naidu has been registered under the PC Act 1988. CID officials have included Chandrababu Naidu as Accused number 3 in the case.

The CID officers filed a petition to conduct an inquiry regarding the case in the ACB court and the court allowed the hearing on this petition.

—ANI