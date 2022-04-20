SJVN Wins 75 MW Solar Project In Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a 75 megawatt (MW) grid-connected solar project in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

The power generated from the project will be procured by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewal Development Agency (UPNEDA) for 25 years at a quoted tariff of Rs 2.68/KWh, SJVN said in a statement.

SJVN said it has received a letter of intent (LoI) for a 75 MW grid-connected solar power project at Parasan in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh through tariff-based competitive bidding by UPNEDA.

UPNEDA is the nodal agency for the implementation of solar energy schemes in Uttar Pradesh.

"SJVN has quoted a tariff of Rs 2.68 / KWh (kilowatt-hour) and power generated from this project will be procured by UPNEDA for 25 years," the statement said. However, the company did not disclose any further information concerning the project.

SJVN Ltd is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Himachal Pradesh government. —PTI