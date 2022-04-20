Sizzle it up - Summer must haves!

While the much awaited summer season is knocking our doors, let us just freshen our wardrobe to rock it wherever we step. The must haves of this summer are trendy and chic. Check out some stand outs this season. Thinkstock Image for representational purpose only. Gladiators Number of actresses have made a style statement with gladiator sandals. This summer, the trend continues with bolder, more daring styles in metallics or the evergreen staple - black. They look good with everything-- on the beach, with a dress or with jeans. So wear a little bling on your feet this summer and stand out. Thinkstock Image for representational purpose only. Sneakers Sneakers are big this season and are equally comfortable. You don't always need to spend a lot on heels sometimes you can wear sneakers and create a style statement. Whether you go with street wear Converse or Adidas. Sporty is stylish this summer. Thinkstock Image for representational purpose only. Halter swim top Although swimsuits are made for the beach and pool but its not bad to sport one on daily basis as they also make for some pretty stylish frocks. The halter top is particularly hot this summer, whether in a solid colour or patterned. Thinkstock Image for representational purpose only. Classic red Nail Polish Trendy nail colours are always super fun. There is nothing more fresh and glam as the red nail polish to rock the summers. Thinkstock Image for representational purpose only. Aviators The evergreen fashion which is adapted by one and all are sexy aviators. Also, reflectors are a big hit this season. Pair your classy glasses with a dress, jeans, capri or even a summer glam saree.