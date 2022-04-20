Siya Ke Ram: This Kannada actor will play Raavan in mythological show

Kannada star Karthik Jayaram, known for the show "Ashiwini Nakshatra", will make his entry into the Hindi television industry with the popular mythological show "Siya Ke Ram". Karthik will play the role of Raavan in Star Plus' popular mythological show "Siya Ke Ram". Viewers will soon see Karthik aka Raavan in "Siya Ke Ram" as the makers are progressing on the "Sita ka Swayamvar" track. Karthik has shot for the first episode, wherein he will be seen trying to pick Shiva's bow. Raavan will also be seen kidnapping Sita. However, in real life, Raavan and Sita are really good friends. In fact, it was Madirakshi Mundle �she�plays Sita in the show ��who informed Karthik about Raavan's role. "I met Madirakshi while shooting an ad in which we played husband and wife. We became friends, and in fact, she was the one who told me the production house was auditioning for Raavan's role. And even before she got selected, I was chosen," Daily Bhaskar�quoted Karthik as saying. Talking about his role, Karthik said he decided to portray the character as it is a challenging role. "I didn't want to do TV, but this is a challenging role. The best Raavan I have seen so far is the one enacted by Arvind Trivedi in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. I don't think anyone can beat that performance. I am looking forward to playing the role." "Siya Ke Ram" is produced and directed by Nikhil Sinha. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm and features television industry heartthrob Ashish Sharma as Ram and Madirakshi as Sita. �Ankita Mehta / IB Times