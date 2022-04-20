Sixth Flight From Budapest Takes Off With 240 Indians

Budapest: S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister on Monday said that the sixth flight from Buda-pest has departed for New Delhi with 240 Indian passengers onboard under 'Operation Ganga'.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Sixth #Operation Ganga flight from Budapest. To Delhi with 240 Indian nationals."

The officials in the government said that over 1,137 students have so far been evacuated from war torn Ukraine and arrived in India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the progress of evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine and decided to send four Union Ministers as Special Envoy to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to oversee the evacuation mission under Operation Ganga.

According to officials, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri to Hungary and Gen V.K. Singh (Retd) to Poland.

The Indian Embassy in Kiev on Monday said that the weekend curfew has been lifted and all students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journeys to the western parts.

They also said that the Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuation and the Indian students will not have to pay anything for the journey as it is free of cost for them.

The Indian embassy in Kiev also said that the curfew has been lifted so that Indian students can reach the exit points on the Ukrainian border to make entry to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania. Sources said that the Ukrainian government lifted curfew after Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla spoke to the Ambassador of Ukraine to India on Sunday and expressed concerns for the safety and security of Indian students and also asked him to arrange transport to take them to the western borders.

—IANS