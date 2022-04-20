Sixth annual convocation of IIM-Shillong held

Shillong: All together 150 students studying management at the IIM-Shillong graduated on Tuesday during the 6th Annual Convocation held at its temporary Mayurbhanj Complex here. A total of 119 students were awarded the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) while 31 students were awarded the Post Graduate Programme for Executive Diploma. Addressing at the convocation, Tata Chemicals Managing Director Ramakrishnan Mukundan told the students to have simple needs and to live with a purpose. He also urged them to pursue their dreams and fulfil it rather than becoming a part of other's dreams. The IIM Director Amitabha De emphasised on the growing success of the institute and the major goals that the institute wishes to achieve in the years to come. Among the PGP students, Priyanka Garg received the Gold Medal for scholastic performance in academics while Gautam Jain received the Silver Medal besides the Gold Medal for the best performance by a candidate in quantitative finance courses. The Gold Medal for The Best All-Round Performance by a student in terms of general proficiency including character, conduct, and excellence in academic performance, extra-curricular activities and social service was awarded to Prachi Agarwal. The Institute's Medal for Positive Contribution to Campus Life was awarded to Balakrishnan Muthukrishnan. PTI