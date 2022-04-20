Six-Yr-Old Raped By Juvenile In Mirzapur

Mirzapur: A six-year-old was allegedly raped by a juvenile in the Jigna area of this district, police sources said here on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the 12-year-old boy, a resident of a village in the Jigna area took the girl to an isolated spot, 500 meters away from her home where he allegedly raped her on Monday afternoon.

When the victim reached her home in a distraught state, the parents came to know about the incident. The youth fled from the spot.

Sources said that the girl's mother had given a written complaint to the police. A case has been registered into the matter. The victim has been sent to the district hospital for a medical check-up.

Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said that directions have been given for the accused arrest, who is a relative of the minor. UNI