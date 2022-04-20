Six-year-old girl sexually assaulted by minor boys

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Monday. The incident happened on February 24 but a complaint was filed on March 6 by the girl''s parents after their daughter complained of pain, the police said. The boys were relatives of the girl and stay in her neighbourhood.

They took her to an isolated placeand allegedly assaulted her, the police said based on the complaint. The two were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a senior police official said. The girl was sent for a medical examination on Sunday, he added. PTI