    Six-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Pushkar, one held

    April20/ 2022


    Ajmer (Rajasthan): A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Pushkar, the police said on Tuesday.

    Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Jagdish Chandra Sharma informed reporters: "Yesterday, we received information that a 23-year-old man has raped a six-year-old girl under the area of Pushkar police."

    Police arrested the accused and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    A thorough investigation is being conducted into the matter, the SP said. (ANI)

