Chandigarh: (IANS) At least six teachers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck in Punjab due to dense fog on Friday morning, police said.





According to police, the casualties are expected to rise further as other teachers have been critically injured in the accident on the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway, about 320 km from here.





There were 15 teachers in the vehicle, a police official said.







Further details are awaited.





--IANS